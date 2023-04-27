GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 13-year-old girl is facing charges for attacking and cutting a firefighter with a knife, Gastonia Police said on Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at a location near 3200 Pikes Peak Drive.

An initial investigation revealed a Gastonia firefighter was cut with a knife after being attacked by a 13-year-old girl, according to the police report. The firefighter was treated for minor injuries. The teen also assaulted another firefighter and responding officers who were trying to restrain her, authorities said.

The teen faces multiple charges including aggravated assault and is being held in a juvenile detention facility in Concord, Gastonia Police said.