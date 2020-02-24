Live Now
Teenage driver survives fiery crash in Asheboro area

North Carolina

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A teenage driver is OK after surviving a fiery crash in the Asheboro area, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 8:49 p.m., crews responded to the crash at the corner of McDowell Road and Mack Road, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say a teenager driving a Pontiac Vibe was heading north on Mack Road towards McDowell Road when the car ran off the road at a curve, hit a culvert at the entrance of a church and then hit a utility pole.

The pole collapsed, and, as the transformers hit the ground, a fire erupted.

Troopers say the driver was speeding and may have been looking down to adjust the car’s heat.

The driver was charged with exceeding a safe speed.

