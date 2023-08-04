ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two teenagers after a drug deal turned into a shooting Thursday evening, police say.

Around 5:10 p.m., Rocky Mount officers received a call from someone saying that a person had been shot, police say. Officers arrived at a Walgreens at 2624 Sunset Avenue with first responders. According to police, the suspects and victim of the shooting had left on foot prior to their arrival.

A witness provided an image of the person who they thought had been shot. After deploying resources that include police K9s, drones and multiple patrol units, officers were able to locate the victim, police say.

The victim, 21-year-old Derek Blankenship, was located with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was treated by Nash County EMS and taken to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment.

According to police, the investigation carried on into the evening. Investigators learned that Blankenship and two juvenile suspects met to conduct an illegal sale of drugs that turned into a robbery.

On Thursday night, police arrested a 15-year-old boy from Rocky Mount. With the arrest, investigators found a handgun suspected to have been used in the crime.

The 15-year-old has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Police say during early Friday morning, investigators found the second suspect, a 16-year-old boy from Nash County. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Both have been placed in the Wake County Juvenile Detention Center under a secured custody order.

Police say there is no threat to the public.