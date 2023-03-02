STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two students crossing the street to get on a school bus were nearly hit by a car in Statesville Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road.

Iredell-Statesville Schools released a video from the incident:

In a release, a spokesperson wrote the video ‘will shake you to your core as you watch a child barely escape being hit by a car.’

Officials said that the vehicle in question passed two stopped cars before running through the stop arm of the school bus, where the students had to run to avoid being hit.

Troopers seek information regarding anyone owning a light-colored Kia Soul with black wheels.

Light-colored Kia Soul (Courtesy: Iredell-Statesville Schools)

Iredell-Statesville Schools released the following statement regarding the incident: