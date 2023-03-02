STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two students crossing the street to get on a school bus were nearly hit by a car in Statesville Thursday morning.
The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Old Mountain Road near Island Ford Road.
Iredell-Statesville Schools released a video from the incident:
In a release, a spokesperson wrote the video ‘will shake you to your core as you watch a child barely escape being hit by a car.’
Officials said that the vehicle in question passed two stopped cars before running through the stop arm of the school bus, where the students had to run to avoid being hit.
Troopers seek information regarding anyone owning a light-colored Kia Soul with black wheels.
Iredell-Statesville Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:
“We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention.
Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life.
If you see a stopped school bus with red flashing lights and extended stop arms, this indicates the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off the bus.
Drivers must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.”
If you have any information, please get in touch with NCHP by dialing *HP(*47).