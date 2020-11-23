Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ statewide enforcement campaign is underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program is reminding drivers this Thanksgiving week about their responsibility to buckle up when behind the wheel.

Law enforcement will be patrolling North Carolina roads as part of the Thanksgiving ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, starting today, November 23 through Sunday, November 29.



“This year , we’re facing two public health crises at the same time,” Ezzell said. “One, the pandemic, is getting a lot of attention. But the other, an increase in unbelted traffic deaths, can’t be ignored. We need to stay vigilant and stay careful this holiday season to save people from losing their life to either.”

“Our goal is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the importance of seat belt use,” said Mark Ezzell, Director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

North Carolina law requires all passengers in a vehicle to be properly restrained.

Any driver that violates the law will receive fines up to $179.

To help you and your loved ones stay safe this Thanksgiving holiday, GHSP recommends the following safety tips to drivers and passengers as they travel: