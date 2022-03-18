GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A company that has its origins in Greensboro is launching a campaign to help Ukraine.

The Fresh Market announced Friday that they’re launching a four-week fundraising campaign. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization that is “first to the frontlines” to provide meals during humanitarian crises.

Chef José Andrés’s founded the non-profit in 2010 and currently, their #ChefsforUkraine effort has expanded its distribution to serve refugees in five countries.

Visitors at The Fresh Market can round up their total at the register or they can buy a special bouquet of Ukraine’s blue and yellow.

“We are profoundly moved by the efforts being made by World Central Kitchen and the volunteer chefs who are providing a warm meal and food stability to the Ukrainian people who are fleeing their homes and homeland,” states Jason Potter, CEO of The Fresh Market. “We understand the importance of fresh food and the comfort of a warm meal and welcome the guests of The Fresh Market to join us in these fundraising efforts to help provide food to those in need.”

The Fresh Market’s fundraiser will run through April 12. The special bouquets can be found in the floral department of each store throughout the duration of the fundraiser.