GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — We all know about the Outer Banks as a great place to visit and live. We also know about the wild horses that live in Corolla. Now, a documentary that was made about those horses has won a national award.

“The Secret of Corolla,” produced by Jerry Thompson features those beautiful horses that are in the Outer Banks. Recently the film won the Equus International Film Festival award.

Thompson speaks about how he felt about the documentary winning the award, the film now being shown on major video platforms and what he has in store next.

To learn more about the horses and how you can donate to the fund you can click here. Find out how to watch the documentary here.

