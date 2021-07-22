The smelly ‘corpse flower’ is in bloom at NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The “corpse flower,” described as one of the biggest, stinkiest flowers in the plant kingdom, is blooming at North Carolina State University.

The titan arum flower first bloomed in September 2016. Its third bloom is expected in the next five days. When it does, it will last for 24 to 36 hours.

The flower will have a strong aroma that people have compared to rotten meat or dead shrimp, hence the “corpse flower” nickname.

It is blooming at the Marye Anne Fox Science Laboratory at N.C. State. A live stream of its bloom can be found online.

The public is allowed to view or smell the plant by appointment only. All sessions are booked at this time but more may become available on Friday.