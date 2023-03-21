GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ever wondered if your state has the most vegans? Gambling.com has the answers.

The popularity of veganism has risen twelvefold across the US in the past 7 years. From sports stars to cash-strapped families – many people are making a move to a plant-based diet.

According to new research from Gambling.com, North Carolina is the No. 8 US state where residents are the most likely to go vegan.

The data research team at Gambling.com analyzed Google search volumes, vegan vs. meat $ savings per pound, along with vegan restaurants and vegan meetup groups per million people – to work out which states’ residents are most likely to make the switch to a herbivore diet. See the Top 20 Most Likely states and the Vegan Alternative vs. Meat $ Savings (per state) below.

Click here to see the full study.