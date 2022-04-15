GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Staying up to date is important in our local cities.

Recently, data scientist and analyst careers have become a driving factor for big companies. Those fields have larger salaries that allow people to move to bigger cities. With these roles in such high demand, you have to wonder: which cities are packed with jobs?

The report from Unsupervised shows which cities have the best location for these positions nationwide and there are numerous North Carolina cities that benefit others.

These cities include:

Durham, NC, ranks #4 on the list of top cities by average annual salary for data science, with an average of $126K, and #6 on the list of top cities for data science employment opportunities

ranks #4 on the list of top cities by average annual salary for data science, with an average of $126K, and #6 on the list of top cities for data science employment opportunities Raleigh, NC, ranks #17 on the list of top cities for data science employment opportunities and #21 on the list of top cities by average annual salary for data science, with an average of $109K

ranks #17 on the list of top cities for data science employment opportunities and #21 on the list of top cities by average annual salary for data science, with an average of $109K Durham, Charlotte, Raleigh, and Winston-Salem made the list of top cities for data scientists to live, ranked #6, 7, 11, and 44, respectively

This article also includes the rise in Data Science demand, Data Science industry outlook for the future and much more.

For more details on the list, click here.