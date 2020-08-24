‘This is serious’: Clayton fire chief says after 17 of 41 firefighters test positive for COVID-19

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 15 Clayton firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and some of them are in the hospital.

“There’s a saying we have, ‘Everyone goes home’,” said Clayton Fire Chief Lee Barbee.

The saying hits even harder right now for the Clayton Fire Department, as several of their firefighters are hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Right now, we want our firefighters to come home, be safe and come home to us,” said Barbee.

Barbee said the cluster of cases started nearly three weeks ago. Seventeen firefighters have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Five of them and one of the spouses had to be hospitalized. One of them was released Monday morning. They range in age from 30s to 60s.

“This is serious. This is really serious. It’s here and I personally think we were doing a good job before, I just think that it come in and got us and we’re just having to fight,” said Barbee.

Some firefighters are now working 36-hour shifts to make up for the absences.

They’re being tested regularly and wearing full personal protective equipment. The fire stations are also being cleaned more often.

“I’ll admit there may have been times where we got lax, but we remind each other and we continue to do it,” said Barbee.

Typically a tight-knit atmosphere, they’re now eating, sleeping and spending down time away from each other.

“Morale wise — this is tough on the guys,” he said.

The Johnston County Health Department is alerting anyone who’s been in contact with those who tested positive.

Town officials said this should be a lesson for everyone to remain vigilant.

“We all do for the safety of not only our firefighters and our first responders, but for their families, for our families, for your families,” said Clayton Mayor Jody McLeod.

They’re asking people not to bring donations to the fire station. Instead, they’re taking them online and coordinating with the high school.

You can click here to find more details.