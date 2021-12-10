‘This is very unusual’: Cabarrus County resident discovers human remains in his backyard

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Cabarrus County resident discovered human remains in his backyard. Now, investigators are trying to piece together how long those remains have been there and who they belong to.

The discovery was made in a creek in the 1100 block of Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina.

Investigators were on scene all day Thursday, combing through the evidence and trying to piece together what may have taken place.

The bones, along with some articles of clothing, were found down in a creek where members of law enforcement have been focusing their attention.

“This is very unusual,” Mount Pleasant Resident Gary Massiello said.

It’s not the kind of find residents of the small Cabarrus County town expect to take place in their own backyard.

“It’s very quiet,” Massiello said. “Very safe.”

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation of the human remains found by a resident in a creek behind their home Wednesday.

“It really doesn’t seem like it would happen around here,” said Cabarrus County Resident Nate Brink. “It’s a quiet place and we don’t have stuff like that happen a lot.”

Right now, deputies have no idea how long the remains have been there or who they belong to. A forensic team has been called in to help investigate.

“This is again very unusual,” said Massiello. “I’ve never heard of anything like this in my 25 years here.”

“I’ve heard a little bit about it,” said Brink. “I don’t know a whole lot. I know someone was walking by and found a shoe or something like that.”

The bones were found with one or two items of clothing in a location where two roadways intersect. It’s not far from a Food Lion and Tae Kwon Do studio.

“Because it is remains, versus someone just murdered, it’s a little bit different,” said Massiello. “But it’s still scary.”

The discovery has residents nervous and on edge.

“Especially with things going on in the world these days,” said Massiello. “And all these robberies…you just don’t expect it around here, so it’s something else.”

FOX 46 Reporter Lindsay Clein knocked on the door of the resident who discovered the remains, he did not want to comment at this time.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.