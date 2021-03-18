This semester, Duke University has issued 128 sanctions, referred 72 students for lesser COVID-19 infractions

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – As of Friday, Duke University has issued 128 sanctions and looked into cases in which nine students may have flagrantly violated the school’s COVID-19 protocols, according to an update issued Wednesday.

These sanctions have occurred throughout the spring semester.

So far, 72 students have been referred for “educational interventions for less severe infractions.” The outcomes are not part of a student’s disciplinary record.

There have been 128 sanctions issued during the semester to students. The university said that number doesn’t reflect the number of students sanctioned because one student can receive multiple sanctions. Actions can include formal warnings, disciplinary probation, withdrawal from campus privileges, and suspension for an upcoming semester, Duke said.

This semester, nine students have had cases addressed through Administrative Action Review Panels. Examples of flagrant violations related to this include hosting gatherings, failing to follow quarantine or isolation guidelines, and repeated violations of COVID-19 expectations, the university said.

Two campus organizations have also been suspended since the fall semester.

A week ago, Duke University announced its 102 new COVID-19 cases over a five-day period, including its highest single-day total since the pandemic began. The outbreak was attributed to events held by unaffiliated fraternities. On Saturday, the university enacted a stay-in-place order for students, which once said “hit the campus like a freight train.”