‘This truck has saved lives’: Gates County searching for mechanic to repair storm vehicle

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Gates County took to Facebook Wednesday asking for help repairing a life-saving piece of equipment.

According to their post, the truck has helped the county in many disaster situations, including the most recent: Tropical Storm Isaias.

“This truck has saved lives,” the Facebook post reads.

Officials say during Tropical Storm Isaias, they noticed a mechanical issue with the vehicle’s transmission.

Now, the county is stuck looking for anyone, preferably a former military mechanic, who can help troubleshoot the problem and get it back on the road before the next natural disaster.

If you, or someone you know, can help Gates County, message them here.