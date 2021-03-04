Thomasville officer hit by suspect’s motorcycle, airlifted after chase out of Rowan County; suspect in custody

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville police officer was injured during a chase out of Rowan County on Thursday afternoon.

The chase ended on Kanoy Road at U.S. 29/70 when the suspect on a motorcycle hit the Thomasville police officer.

The officer was conscious and alert but had to be airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The officer is in serious condition, according to highway patrol.

Brian Alexander Bacelli, 29, of Jamestown, has been identified as the suspect and is in custody.

It is unclear why authorities were chasing Bacelli.

No one else was injured.