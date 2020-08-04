Thousands of Duke Energy crews ready to respond to Isaias

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of Duke Energy crews are gearing up for Tropical Storm Isaias.

“I’ve worked a lot of storm years and not seen many instances where we’re are on ‘I’ in the beginning of August,” said Duke Energy spokesperson Jeff Brooks. “We’re well into the hurricane season already and we really haven’t hit the heart of hurricane season.”

Crews are on standby to respond to any outages or damage the storm may cause.

Unlike in years’ past where they’d stage a lot of workers in one place, they’re spreading out workers in smaller groups to social distance.

Local crews will respond first, then ones from the Midwest and Florida.

“So it’s a multi-stage effort and our goal here is to not, because we are in coronavirus, is to not put thousands of people in one place unless we absolutely have to,” said Brooks.

Duke Energy expects people to lose power, but they don’t expect delays in their response.

“We’re not anticipating the type of days and days of rain and flooding that we saw during Florence; We’re hoping the storm can get on out of there and then we can move crews where we need to.”

Brooks recommends everyone update their Duke Energy account to get any alerts or text messages wanted, report any power outages or downed lines, and make a plan for if you lose power.

“Even if this storm turns out to not cause you any problems, use it as an opportunity to refine your plan because the next storm, we might not be so lucky,” said Brooks.

Along with crews ready to fix outages, about 300 line and tree workers from the Midwest are staging here in Raleigh Monday to be ready to respond when needed.