RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Governor Roy Cooper’s decision to allow the state budget to take effect without his signature allows for the expansion of Medicaid to more than a half million people in this state who need it.

For some, the additional health services may not get here soon enough.

The governor has directed the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to immediately begin the process of expanding the program, but one person who needs it tells me it will be December before she can actually start reaping its benefits and that may be too late.

Over 600,000 North Carolinians can now be added to the Medicaid rolls, but there’s no joy in some quarters among those who desperately need the services because of the General Assembly’s delay in approving the budget.

Two days ago, Lisa Franklin traveled from Rutherford County to Raleigh to give the General Assembly a blunt message.

“Essentially I’m dying,” she said.

Franklin needs lifesaving treatments, or perhaps even a replacement liver to cure her condition.

She’s one of more than a half million North Carolinians who were waiting for Medicaid to be expanded.

On Friday, lawmakers passed the budget with a provision allowing the expansion of Medicaid in this state.

Lisa spoke to CBS 17 by phone from the hospital where she’s being treated for her life-threatening liver condition.

She said without Medicaid, it has cost her “thousands and thousands of dollars for treatments.”

“I don’t know how I’m going to come out from under that,” said Franklin. “And it’s only been since April.”

Because the General Assembly delayed passing the budget until July 1, people like Franklin missed the October Medicaid expansion deadline.

She and others must now wait till December.

Franklin is already struggling to pay for medical treatments and it’s going to get worse before she can be added to Medicaid.

“I’m scheduled for some other treatments, and I don’t believe at this point I can have them,” she said. “Just to walk in, they want $1,000 down and I simply do not have right now.”

Trying to hang on both medically and financially to be added to North Carolina’s Medicaid rolls in December may not be an option for her.

“Depending on how my biopsy goes next week, I may have to leave the state of North Carolina, which is not something I want to do,” Franklin said. “I might have to leave to go to another state that has already has it enacted.”

“It’s really frustrating because my family’s here, my support system is here,” she said.

When expanded Medicaid launches, the state will receive nearly $2 billion from the feds over the next two years to help fund the program.