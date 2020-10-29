Thousands of pounds of old medications destroyed as part of Operation Medicine Drop

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) collected and destroyed 29,330 pounds of unused prescription medications this week as part of Operation Medicine Drop (OMD) and National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day which is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

That translates into 21.9 million dosage units.

In spite of the coronavirus pandemic, people continued to fill drop boxes across the state in pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, police departments, and sheriffs’ offices with old medications.

On Wednesday, the medications were taken to a state-approved incinerator in Alamance County where they were safely and properly destroyed.

Since 2013, OMD has collected 239.2 million prescription pills.

You can visit www.morepowerfulnc.org for more information and to find a drop box near you.