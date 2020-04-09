Three arrested in Robeson Co. shooting, one allegedly pointed gun at officer

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested Wednesday in relation to a shooting that happened Tuesday night in Maxton.

Deputies said they responded to the 100 block of Jefferson Road in Maxton around 11:30 p.m. for a person shot. When they arrived on scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

After the shooting, law enforcement located Tony Orlando Locklear, 43, of Maxton, Garry Dean Chavis Jr., 45, of Pembroke, and Dixie Oxendine, 52, of Pembroke, and another person.

Chavis allegedly pointed a weapon at the officer and attempted to flee on foot, but was taken into custody after a short pursuit on foot by a Maxton police officer, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Locklear and Oxendine were also taken into custody.

All three were charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

Locklear was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Oxendine was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Chavis was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault by pointing a gun at law enforcement, and possession of a stolen firearm.

All three were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center.

Chavis is held on a $600,000 secured bond, Oxendine is held on a $300,000 secured bond, and Locklear is held with a $100,000 secured bond.

Officials continue to investigate the incident and said more arrests are likely. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.