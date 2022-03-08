CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the campus of UNC Charlotte, right now, it’s quiet; most students are on spring break.

Over at Amazon, however, 5,000 local employees just became eligible for free college tuition, and they’re already signing up.

“Actually, yes. We’ve already had 18,” said Asher Haines, UNC Charlotte Associate Provost. “A lot of companies that have a tuition reimbursement program will have their employees take the course, pay for the course, and get reimbursed later,” he said. “Amazon set up a voucher process where they’ll pay for it upfront.”

The company announced it’s partnering with 140 colleges across the U.S.

“I just read what they’re doing with the colleges,” said Amazon employee Latiya Jeffries. “I like the fact that they’re actually giving you options to go to different colleges to do that because before it wasn’t like that.“

Three of them are located in our area including Central Piedmont, Rowan-Cabarrus, and UNC Charlotte. Amazon actually reached out to them.

“Probably didn’t hurt that our online bachelor’s degree programs are ranked number 10 in the country too,” Haines said.

Hourly employees who have worked at Amazon for 90 days or more are eligible.

“Someone who’s having to juggle work, family, school and make it all happen, so we have programs we can offer,” Haines said.

The annual stipend is $5,250 for a bachelor’s degree, which nearly covers tuition for a full-time online student at UNC Charlotte.

“I think it’s amazing!” one student said. “There are people struggling to get money in hand to go to college.”

Even employees who aren’t interested in the program recognize its value for their colleagues.

“I’m not looking to go back to school, but that’s awesome for more people in there. Especially the younger ones that want to further their education,” said Amber Blanton.

Another said, “I think it’s going to go far.”