Three NC schools earn National Blue Ribbon Honors

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) Three North Carolina public schools today were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020 by U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

The three schools are among 367 schools nationwide recognized this year for their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

North Carolina public schools receiving this prestigious recognition are:

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” Secretary DeVos said. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson praised North Carolina’s three recipients for setting high expectations for all students and helping them achieve at high levels.

“The teachers, other educators, and parents in these

should be proud of this recognition,” Johnson said. “These schools are demonstrating what’s best about public education in North Carolina: a clear focus on teaching and learning that delivers results for students.”

All schools are honored in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores, and graduation rates:

Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s subgroups and all students over the past five years.

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13, when the 317 public and 50 non-public school honorees are recognized for their achievement.

Each will receive their plaques and flags via mail.