Three North Carolina prison officers resign after inmate overdose

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A state agency has initiated an investigation after an inmate at a North Carolina correctional institute died of a suspected overdose amid allegations that officers smuggled drugs into the facility.

Authorities said Tabor Correctional Institution inmate Dustin D. Goodson, 31, suffered an apparent overdose on Nov. 12 and was taken to a hospital in South Carolina, where he was later declared brain dead, news outlets reported.

Three correctional officers named in two separate incident reports filed by the Tabor City Police Department have resigned, and one of them faces a charge of trafficking synthetic cannabinoids. That officer has not been linked to Goodson’s death, police said.

Meanwhile, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation. The N.C. Department of Public Safety says it is conducting an internal investigation as well.

District Attorney Jon David issued a statement on Wednesday saying his office is working with state officials to determine what happened at Tabor.

Tabor Correctional Institution houses inmates of various security levels, according to the Public Safety website. It has a capacity of 1,752 inmates and is located in Tabor City, approximately 75 miles (120 km) west of Wilmington and a few miles east of the South Carolina border.