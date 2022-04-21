ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Thursday marks one year since Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies.

The shooting happened while deputies were serving warrants at Brown’s home in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank County commissioners say since that day, they’ve been working on rebuilding trust in the community.

“We need to continue working on providing training and other non-lethal assets for the deputies to use in case they come across the county they can’t deescalate,” said Commissioner Sean Lavin.

District Attorney Andrew Womble ruled the shooting was justified. A lawsuit from Brown’s family is still working its way through the court system. Next month, commissioners will start the process of becoming the first in the state to have a citizens advisory council review complaints against law enforcement.