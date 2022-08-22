RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina is warning people that scammers are using Ticketmaster lookalike sites to target consumers.

Scammers are setting up sites that look like the real Ticketmaster website and are collecting personal information from prospective concert goers.

The BBB says after completing a transaction, consumers may notice some suspicious activity. You might receive tickets under someone else’s name or not at all. BBB said in some cases, you may be charged more than you expected to be.

BBB reports when people try to contact the fake Ticketmaster customer service line, they are often met with a number that is unreachable or staff that are unhelpful or aggressive.

One ticket buyer reported this experience: “They sent me two tickets with someone else’s name on them, and they also charged me three times the amount [of] the ticket price. I have no way to get a refund and no customer service to contact (except by email) because they do not answer their phone.”

One consumer who contacted the BBB said they thought they were reaching out to Ticketmaster about ticketing issues for a concert at the Greensboro Coliseum. That concert goer soon found out, they’d been scammed. They told the BBB, the scammers accessed their phone, bank, Amazon, Chime and Social Security income disability account.

“This really hurt me because I truly thought I was getting help to retrieve tickets that I paid $354 for a concert that I can’t attend and accounts that I’m sure are hacked,” they said in their report.

Scammers may also use social media to sell phony tickets.

One person reported to the BBB they lost $250 after attempting to buy tickets for a Morgan Wallen concert in Raleigh. The individual told the BBB, they were trying to buy tickets from someone on Facebook. The scammer eventually convinced them to hand over their Facebook log-in information.

“After sending Facebook login and not approving Facebook login authentication, individual stop responding to text messages and Facebook messenger though was still active on Facebook and would read the messages without responding,” they said in their report to the BBB.

BBB has the following tips to avoid losing money in ticketing scams:

Purchase from the venue. The safest way to purchase event tickets is to go directly through the venue, either in person or through their official website. The venue’s website may point you to Ticketmaster or another provider to complete your purchase, but you can be sure of having the correct website URL.

Check out the seller. If you purchase from a third-party company, make sure they are a reputable ticket vendor or reseller, not a ticket scalper. Check reviews on BBB.org.

Watch out for fake websites. Take a close look at the website’s URL to ensure there are no slight misspellings. Impostors like to make lookalike websites with domain names that are similar to well-known business names. This makes them hard to spot.