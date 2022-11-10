HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) –A toddler is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in High Point on Wednesday, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 700 block of East Fairfield Road when they were told a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

A 15-month-old boy walked from a private driveway into the road and was hit by a 2016 Kia Sorento going west on East Fairfield Road, police say.

The Kia was being driven by a 53-year-old Greensboro man.

The child was taken by EMS to a hospital and then airlifted to Brenners Childrens Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash. Speed and alcohol use are not believed to be factors in the crash. As of now, there are no pending charges for the driver.

The family is asking for privacy and prayers. Neighbors are calling the incident shocking.

“When it happened, I was so shocked. I can’t believe it had to happen on this road…I felt really bad for the kid, too. I hope it never happens again,” said Haadh Tehirkeli, who witnessed the crash.

The driver told officers that he saw something out of the corner of his eye that was coming towards his SUV.

He veered to the left to avoid it but wasn’t able to. It wasn’t until he got out of his vehicle that he realized he hit a child.

The speed limit on Fairfield Road is 35 miles per hour. It’s two lanes, and people living in the area say it gets busy.

Neighbors told FOX8 that when this happened, there were three adults outside with the child including his mom and dad.