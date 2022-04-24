GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re from or have been in Eastern North Carolina, you know how seriously we take our barbecue.
Residents of Eastern NC take no review lightly when it comes to their favorite barbecue restaurants, as that part of the state is known for how good it is, especially with there being different base options.
A report by TripAdvisor in March listed what they said were the top BBQ joints in all of North Carolina. While they may have left out some areas of ENC when it comes to places to get BBQ, they make up for it with this report.
So here are the top 30 places to get BBQ in Eastern North Carolina. The ranking covers reviews from customers to list the top sites through April 23. We took out the big-city BBQ places that don’t truly represent ENC. Click here to see these places along with all the others on the TripAdvisor list.
- Mission BBQ, Jacksonville
4.5/5 out of 232 reviews
“Top notch.”
“Outstanding food/customer service.”
- High Cotton NC BBQ, Kitty Hawk
4.5/5 out of 1,601 reviews
“Best brisket north of Great Republic of Texas.”
“I loved the hush puppies, fries, and baked beans that I tried too.”
- B’s Barbecue, Greenville
4.5/5 out of 418 reviews
“True Eastern NC BBQ.”
“Great BBQ.”
- Bar-B-Que House, Oak Island
4.5/5 out of 547 reviews
“This place is a must stop!”
“Good BBQ with large servings. VERY busy…”
- Corolla Village Barbecue, Corolla
4.5/5 out of 317 reviews
“Delicious barbecue , homemade”
“… salad, the baked beans, the macaroni…”
- Mema’s Chicken & Ribs, Burgaw
5/5.0 out of 94 reviews
“Great BBQ!”
“Awesome food”
- Surf City Barbeque, Topsail Island
4.5/5 out of 346 reviews
“Some of the best barbecue I have had.”
“… fried chicken, desserts, banana pudding, collards, chicken livers everything…”
- Currituck BBQ Company, Barco
4.5/5 out of 258 reviews
“Very good food and selection”
“Outer Banks Retreat”
- Skylight Inn BBQ, Ayden
4.5/5 out of 221 reviews
“Worth the trip”
“Excellent”
- Sooey’s BBQ & Rib Shack, Nags Head
4/5 out of 430 reviews
“casual family meal”
“Good BBQ”
- Pigman’s Bar-B-Que, Kill Devil Hills
4/5 out of 777 reviews
“Fast food Barbeque – who knew?”
“Just go! You won’t regret it.”
- Sam Jones BBQ, Winterville
4/5 out of 198 reviews
“Another excellent barbecue.”
“This is the real Eastern deal.”
- Parkers Barbecue Restaurant, Greenville
4/5 out of 289 reviews
“Right out of the 1950s”
“Working Lunch”
- The Prime Smokehouse Barbecue & Beyond, Rocky Mount
4/5 out of 1,015 reviews
“Amazing food and good service”
“THIS is barbecue!”
- Smithfield’s Chicken N Bar-B-Q, Morehead City
4.5/5 out of 138 reviews
“Awesome food……love their food !!!!”
“Stop at Smithfield’s”
- King’s Restaurant Incorporated, Kinston
4/5 out of 206 reviews
“I loved the shrimp”
“Good Friday”
- Fat Crabs Rib Co. & Seafood Shack, Corolla
4/5 out of 476 reviews
“Great meal with exceptional customer…”
“Good local spot”
- Sooey’s BBQ & Rib Shack, Corolla
4/5 out of 332 reviews
“Great food!”
“Crab cakes”
- Thig’s Bbq House, Jacksonville
4.5/5 out of 95 reviews
“biscuts and gravy”
“Country Charm Off the Beaten Path”
- Bunn’s Bar-B-Q, Windsor
4.5/5 out of 58 reviews
“Delicious hole in the wall bbq”
“Classic NC Bar-B-Q at its finest”
- Roanoke Island Bar-B-Que Company, Roanoke Island
4.5/5 out of 54 reviews
“Delicious Authentic NC BBQ at a reasonable price!”
“Great Carolina style”
- Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q, Havelock
4.5/5 out of 66 reviews
“Got the pulled pork value pack.”
“Great BBQ”
- Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q, Rocky Mount
4.5/5 out of 84 reviews
“Always a good lunch”
“The pulled pork is great.”
- Texas BBQ, Havelock
4/5 out of 71 reviews
“Excellent chili and Mac and cheese”
“As good as advertised”
- Moore’s Old Tyme Barbeque Chicken & Seafood, Winterville
4.5/5 out of 69 reviews
“Everything about this place!!!”
“Good flavor, nice staff”
- Roland’s BBQ, Beaufort
4/5 out of 82 reviews
“A true locals favorite.”
“Great Barbecue”
- Doug Sauls Bar-B-Que & Seafood, Nashville
4.5/5 out of 78 reviews
“Great BBQ find”
“Great bar b cue”
- Jordan’s BBQ and Seafood, Swansboro
4.5/5 out of 65 reviews
“Our new Favorite Restaurant!!”
“Yum!”
- Ken’s Grill & NC Barbecue, La Grange
4.5/5 out of 53 reviews
Amazing NC BBG OUTSTANDING. The food service and portions are wonderful.
“Good travel spot to stop”
- Gardner’s Barbecue Restaurant, Rocky Mount
4/5 out of 189 reviews
“Tasty Turkey BBQ”
“Large portions, very flavorful bbq”