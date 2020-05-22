Town of Kure Beach still has restrictions due to COVID-19, effective today at 12 p.m.

KURE BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Before traveling to the Town of Kure Beach officials want citizens to know it is important to remember that the coronavirus is not over.

There are still restrictions in effect to protect everyone’s safety that may impact the way you have vacationed in Kure Beach in the past.

Restrictions are effective beginning May 22, 2020 at 12:00 pm.

Violators of these restrictions may be subject to charges, parking will be patrolled and strictly enforced.

• As stated above, parking is restricted and will be strictly enforced. Town-owned bumper and marked parking spaces will be open to the public. Marked spaces in front of the businesses are limited to 30-minute parking to support curbside operations of open restaurants and shops. Each Public Beach Access parking lot will be opened at 100% capacity east of Fort Fisher Blvd. Overnight parking is NOT ALLOWED at Beach Access Parking.

• All Town Beach Ordinances remain in effect. (No Dogs on the beach, glass, alcohol, etc.)

• Social distancing guidelines are still in place.

• Per the Governor’s order, Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people or less. Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people or less.

• Restaurants will operate at 50% capacity, and on a take-out or delivery basis.

• Businesses, including grocery stores, have limits on the number of people

allowed in the store at any given time based on square footage.

• If possible, visitors should bring essentials with them, including

paper and sanitizing products and non-perishable groceries. (Shoppers should expect to see changes in product availability at grocery and retail outlets as supply chain demand fluctuates across the nation.)

• Individuals are encouraged to wear a mask or cloth face-covering in public

settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Prior to visiting, visit the Town’s website.