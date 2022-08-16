CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. All northbound lanes remain closed.

(photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)

(photo courtesy of the Charlotte Fire Department)

(NCDOT)

(NCDOT)

The incident started near Exit 9 for I-277/John Belk Freeway just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte Fire officials said 34 firefighters got the blaze under control in 22 minutes.

NCDOT said the roadway was expected to be impacted until around 4:30 p.m. Transportation officials said a crew would inspect the damage to the roadway and overpass.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Tryon Street and Billy Graham Parkway are available as alternate routes.