CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate 77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning.
Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. All northbound lanes remain closed.
The incident started near Exit 9 for I-277/John Belk Freeway just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Charlotte Fire officials said 34 firefighters got the blaze under control in 22 minutes.
NCDOT said the roadway was expected to be impacted until around 4:30 p.m. Transportation officials said a crew would inspect the damage to the roadway and overpass.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Tryon Street and Billy Graham Parkway are available as alternate routes.