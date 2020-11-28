Tractor-trailer plows through building in Johnston County

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer involved in a crash left the road and hit a building, knocking most of it down Friday evening in Johnston County.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. along N.C. 39 at N.C. 231, about four miles southeast of Zebulon in the Emit community, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The wreck happened when a tractor-trailer first hit an SUV, officials at the scene said. The tractor-trailer then left the road and plowed into a building, destroying it.

No one was inside the building at the time.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but is expected to recover.

Authorities are investigating what triggered the initial crash. A white four-door pickup truck was at the scene and was damaged when the building fell.

N.C. 39 at the intersection reopened just after 9 p.m., officials said.