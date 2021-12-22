‘Rest easy hero’: Officer killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-85 in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate-85 in northeast Charlotte, officials confirm to FOX Charlotte.

Officer killed in northeast Charlotte crash had just returned from maternity leave

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin,” Chief Jennings said. “Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here.”

It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of @CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin. Officer Goodwin proudly served the University City Division. I ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Goodwin and the CMPD family. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here. #EOW pic.twitter.com/uEGvT9liZd — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) December 22, 2021

NCDOT said all southbound lanes remain closed near Exit 45 because of a crash that happened just before midnight late Tuesday night.

Drivers must use Exit 48 for the I-485 Inner Loop. They can follow the Inner Loop to Exit 32 for US-29 South. Turn right at the top of the ramp to follow US-29 South to the I-85 Connector. Turn right onto the I-85 Connectors and follow it to re-access the interstate near Exit 42.

Expect heavy traffic in the area and along the detour route.

Prepare for heavy traffic and delays around Exit 52 Poplar Tent Rd. and Exit 49 Bruton Smith Blvd. on I85 South due to lane closures on I85 South in the Charlotte area. Utilize US 29 Concord Parkway South to avoid the area /VTC pic.twitter.com/DtxU2mVAPC — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 22, 2021

FOX 46 Charlotte is working to gather more information about what led to the crash and the extent of the injuries for others involved.

According to CMPD records, it had been nearly 11 years since the last line-of-duty death of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Officer.

SWAT Officer Frederick Thornton was killed on February 25, 2011, after he was critically injured when a flash grenade went off while he was trying to render it safe, officials said.

Officer Frederick Thornton (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

The 50-year-old officer later died from his injuries. At the time of his death, he was the longest-serving member of CMPD’s SWAT team in its history.