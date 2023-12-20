RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Rutherford County on Tuesday.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were patrolling the area of US 221A Hwy in the Sandy Mush community when they witnessed a vehicle driven by Zeb John Davis.
Investigators knew Davis had a revoked license and an active warrant for his arrest.
A traffic stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, a K-9 Ranger was requested to conduct a free air snip of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics.
Investigators searched the vehicle and seized the following:
- 2.88 pounds of methamphetamine
- 47.7 grams of fentanyl (pill and powder form)
- 13 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 2 dosage units of hydrocodone
- 11 dosage units of xanax
- 2 9mm handguns
- numerous forms of drug paraphernalia (scales and baggies)
- $9,219
As a result, Davis was arrested and charged with:
- trafficking in methamphetamine
- PWIMSD sch I controlled substance
- Trafficking, opium or heroin
- PWIMSD sch II controlled substance (x2)
- PWIMSD sch IV controlled substance
- possession of firearm by felon
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- carrying concealed gun (x2)
- driving while license revoked
According to officials, in addition to the charges listed above, Davis was served a warrant for communicating threats. He received a $2,002,500 bond.