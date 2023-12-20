RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A traffic stop led to a drug bust in Rutherford County on Tuesday.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were patrolling the area of US 221A Hwy in the Sandy Mush community when they witnessed a vehicle driven by Zeb John Davis.

Investigators knew Davis had a revoked license and an active warrant for his arrest.

A traffic stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, a K-9 Ranger was requested to conduct a free air snip of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of narcotics.

Investigators searched the vehicle and seized the following:

2.88 pounds of methamphetamine

47.7 grams of fentanyl (pill and powder form)

13 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

2 dosage units of hydrocodone

11 dosage units of xanax

2 9mm handguns

numerous forms of drug paraphernalia (scales and baggies)

$9,219

As a result, Davis was arrested and charged with:

trafficking in methamphetamine

PWIMSD sch I controlled substance

Trafficking, opium or heroin

PWIMSD sch II controlled substance (x2)

PWIMSD sch IV controlled substance

possession of firearm by felon

possession of drug paraphernalia

carrying concealed gun (x2)

driving while license revoked

According to officials, in addition to the charges listed above, Davis was served a warrant for communicating threats. He received a $2,002,500 bond.