RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said that two men were arrested after a traffic stop that took place on Sunday.

Deputies said that after pulling the vehicle over, the two men in the car appeared to be misleading during the investigation.

During the investigation, one of the men in the vehicle whom deputies identified as Joseph Ray Bennett, gave deputies the ID of a dead person to avoid being arrested.

According to deputies, both of the men have multiple warrants and orders for their arrest. Deputies identified the two men as Joseph Ray Bennett and Ricky Joe Leburn.

Josh Ray Bennett was charged with the following:

felony identity theft

felony probation violation

possess methamphetamine

possess schedule ii cs

simple possession schedule iii cs

(2) simple possession schedule iv cs

(2) simple possession schedule vi cs

possess drug paraphernalia

possess marijuana paraphernalia

Bennett received a $20,000 secured bond.

Ricky Joe Leburn was charged with the following:

felony probation violation

possess schedule II cs

simple possession schedule iv cs

simple possession schedule vi cs

possess drug paraphernalia

possess marijuana paraphernalia

Leburn received a $10,000 secured bond.