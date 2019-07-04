Transgender woman arrested at N.C. Denny’s for allegedly spitting at family over bathroom dispute

SHELBY, N.C. (AP)

Over the weekend at a Denny’s in Shelby, North Carolina, police arrested a transgender woman after she allegedly spit at a family during a dispute over her use of a restroom.

Local news outlets say a male customer eating at Denny’s called police when the transgender woman used the same bathroom as his wife at a Denny’s in Shelby, North Carolina.

Police officers at the scene told the man that the 22-year-old transgender woman broke no law. But their dispute escalated, and the transgender woman was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly spitting toward the man and his family.

A Denny’s statement says the company “does not tolerate discrimination of any kind” and expects customers to treat people equally.