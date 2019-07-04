Transgender woman arrested at N.C. Denny’s for allegedly spitting at family over bathroom dispute

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Denny’s Restaurants

SHELBY, N.C. (AP)

Over the weekend at a Denny’s in Shelby, North Carolina, police arrested a transgender woman after she allegedly spit at a family during a dispute over her use of a restroom.

Local news outlets say a male customer eating at Denny’s called police when the transgender woman used the same bathroom as his wife at a Denny’s in Shelby, North Carolina.

Police officers at the scene told the man that the 22-year-old transgender woman broke no law. But their dispute escalated, and the transgender woman was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly spitting toward the man and his family.

A Denny’s statement says the company “does not tolerate discrimination of any kind” and expects customers to treat people equally.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV