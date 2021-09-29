Travelers express safety concerns following attempted carjacking at RDU Airport

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – RDU International Airport remained tight-lipped Wednesday regarding its investigation into an attempted carjacking in the airport parking garage, raising the question of just how safe is that area for travelers.

CBS 17 drove through the parking garage and did not find one security camera. The closest were spotted on the ground floor heading towards the airport.

Vanessa Thomas is a health care worker that travels between Atlanta and Raleigh frequently. She said she feels more should be done to keep travelers safe.

“Now I’m concerned. I’m going to have to make other arrangements for my truck when I park in here for more than 2 or 3 days. This is concerning I don’t like that it’s not safe. For this to be an international airport and for what I pay they should really have some cameras this is not good,” Thomas said.

Other travelers said they and their loved ones plan to be more alert in the airport and the parking areas moving forward.

“I mean I will probably tell my family members when they travel to pay attention around them,” Traveler Pasi Tainmela said.

CBS 17 asked RDU how many crimes and car break-ins have been reported within the last year, if there are any security cameras at all in the parking garage and if not why not and what’s being done to prevent crime in the future. They released the following statement: