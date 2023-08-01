The past may not be readily apparent, but if you know how to look at things, it often leaves hints.

Bruce Petersen sees a lot of them as he looks at what otherwise appears to be a relatively non-descript church and its cemetery that sits beside it.

“This building probably dates to the early 1900s,” Bruce said about the Hopewell Wesleyan Church in Summerfield.

He and his fellow members of the Summerfield Historical Committee got a lot of information from a 91-year-old newspaper article they were able to find.

It was written by a man named John Brittain and published in the Sunday edition of the old Greensboro Daily News on July 17, 1932. It’s a rather detailed account of the people who moved to the area around what is now Pleasant Ridge and Carlson Dairy Roads in the 1730s and the years just after.

It lists a handful of families by name and gives hints that tell Bruce that what was on that spot 242 years ago might have had some activity that was been quite significant.

“The old church probably dates from around 1750, and they started burying people in (in the adjacent cemetery) around 1750,” Bruce said. “A lot of them would have been Quakers, and you can see there’s this empty space here between the graves. This is where we might have a trench grave for the British soldiers who might have been treated in this (original church building if it was used) as a hospital just after the Battle of Guilford Courthouse.”

There really isn’t a lot to lead you to that conclusion if you simply drive by the site.

“It’s a very modest church,” bruce said. “It doesn’t have a very large congregation. It doesn’t have much of a budget, but it has this incredible history that we want to bring out and make people aware of.”

And there’s a good reason for that.

“Well, I’m chairman of the Summerfield History Committee, and we try to research different aspects of history,” he said. “Summerfield has a pretty rich history going back to Revolutionary War times, and then we found the article in the local paper in 1932 by John Brittain which was amazing … It turns out this is one of the oldest churches in Guilford County.”

That means there may be things on the grounds that we never knew were there.

“Look at the depressions here,” Bruce said, pointing to the area between a row of marked graves. “We’ve you’ve got a grave here, and you’ve got a grave over there … They could be individual graves of the soldiers. We don’t know that it was a mass grave.”

But there’s reason enough to want to find out, so the committee has engaged a former archeologist from Wake Forest University to try to probe the ground with radar. But first, there is some work to do.

“This is growing up over the years. We need to clean it out,” Bruce said of the brush that’s grown up, concealing several gravestones. “We need to clean leaves out of here, too, so we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

The work is scheduled for Aug. 26.

Some scouts from local troop 600 will return to do more cleaning. Then in September, they hope to bring in the radar to see if anything is beneath the surface.

That’s when the real research begins.

See more on this story in this edition of The Buckley Report.