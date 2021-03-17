Triad mom worries about 6-year-old daughter walking to school alone

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A decades-old North Carolina law has a single mother worried about her daughter’s safety.

For years, public school districts have followed state guidelines for transportation to and from school.

The policy says that if elementary and middle school students live at least half a mile from school, they can take the bus. If they live any closer, then they’ll have to walk.

A Forsyth county mom says having her 6-year-old daughter walk the 10 minutes down the road to school alone is out of the question.

“She’s ineligible for a bus line because she lives within walking distance,” explained Ashlyn Watson.

Watson worries every time her six-year-old daughter Jazlyn has to leave the house for school.

It’s only .4 miles, but Jazlyn has to do walk alone.

“It’s not like it’s just right there. It’s all the way over there. It’s scary, and I didn’t know what to do,” Watson said.

Watson works during the day, and isn’t always able to escort her daughter safely to class.

As we walked the 10-minute route o Monday, we dodged cars, speeding drivers and crossed three streets.

“Even the neighborhood we walk through, the way they have to park on the side, if there’s a car coming through, there’s not even a whole lot of room for her to be able to get out of the way,” Watson explained.

It’s too much, Watson says, for a six-year-old girl to handle alone.

She’s called Jazlyn’s school, and the Winston Salem Forsyth County School District office begging for a solution.

“I don’t have anyone else in the house to help me, so I needed someone to help me be heard,” Watson stated.

In the meantime, Watson keeps Jazlyn home with her older daughter to learn remotely when she can’t see her off to school.

“They definitely are going to have to do something because I won’t stop until something is done,” Watson concluded.

A spokesperson for the Winston Salem Forsyth County School District told FOX8 Watson’s neighborhood is located in a walk zone, meaning the district has deemed it safe enough to walk to school from where they live.

However, they do make exceptions. After Monday’s interview, Watson called us, saying they made a bus stop for her daughter, so that she doesn’t have to walk to school by herself.