Triad temperatures to plunge this week with highs in the 40s

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Don’t be fooled by Monday morning’s warm weather. This week is going to get C-O-L-D.

FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd said Monday’s high is 68, but that all changes overnight.

“A cold front comes in tonight, and there is a slim chance (30%) of a shower in the early evening,” Byrd said. “Skies will clear overnight with lows in the lower 30s.”

Tuesday through Thursday, those temperatures are set to drop with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Lows will lurk in the 30s except for Wednesday night when lows will be below freezing.

Fortunately, a warm-up is on the other side of it with highs jumping to the upper 50s Friday and near 70° Saturday.

You can get the FOX8 forecast in your inbox every morning with the FOX8 Daily Forecast newsletter to help you get ready for the day ahead. The newsletter goes out at 7:30 a.m. on weekdays.

You can also get weather and news updates on your phone with the FOX8 mobile app.

Here’s the rundown of highs and lows for the week