RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Employees with Raleigh-based research group, RTI International, are helping feed thousands around the world.

Wednesday about 180 employees participated in RTI’s Day of Service at the RTI headquarters.

They partnered with Rise Against Hunger to package meals.

“Most of these meals will travel all over the world to those in need,” said Zack Karges with Rise Against Hunger.

Employees spent the morning packaging thousands of rice meal kits to go to various meal organizations around the world and school food programs.

RTI President, Tim Gabel, says the work will go a long way.

“There’s such a need of people that wake up every day that don’t have the luxury of even knowing where their next meal is coming from and so rise against hunger has been a great partner for us,” said Gabel.

In total, the company helped package 25 thousand units of food.