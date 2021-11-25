Triangle families in need receive free Thanksgiving meals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The holidays, especially during a pandemic, can be challenging for some, but a few Raleigh nonprofits are doing their part to help.

The Raleigh Rescue Mission and Southeast Raleigh Table teamed up to help people in need this Thanksgiving. On Thursday, volunteers gathered on New Bern Avenue to give away free turkey Thanksgiving Day meals.

Dozens of cars lined up for a meal. There were walk-up takeout options, as well.

Volunteers and organizers said they just wanted to do their part to help lighten the load this holiday season.

“We want people to know that they’re not forgotten, that people love them in the Triangle, and this is an outpouring of love. A simple meal can demonstrate love for people,” said John Luckett, the CEO of the Raleigh Rescue Mission.

Around 1,000 families received help by way of a meal Thursday. Both organizations plan to hold a similar event next Thanksgiving.