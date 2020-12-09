Triangle restaurant owner who decided to temporarily close says he understands Gov. Cooper’s curfew mandate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday a modified stay-at-home order that acts as a curfew. Beginning Friday, people in North Carolina will have to remain home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other businesses deemed essential can remain open throughout the night. Other businesses — like restaurants, stores, and entertainment venues — must close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Shortly after Cooper’s announcement, Koan Public Table, a restaurant in Cary, said it would be closing temporarily. Owner Sean Degnan — who also owns Soca Cocina Latina, which was the first restaurant in the Triangle affected by the pandemic back in March — made the decision in part because the restaurant would be required to stop selling alcohol by 9 p.m. and close by 10 p.m.

“Certainly, what the governor said today, it’s pretty dire,” Degnan said.

The pandemic has been tough on restaurants, but Degnan said outdoor dining helped for a while.

“We were serving 200 people Friday and Saturday night when we could outside. That’s not safe to do inside,” he said.

He feels for the 50 or so employees who are now out of work just before the holidays. Still, he doesn’t blame the governor.

“The reservations have dropped off,” Degnan said. “Gov. Cooper isn’t making it so people are not going out. People are not going out. Gov. Cooper is trying to let everyone know now is the time to shut it down.”

Cooper isn’t ruling out adding restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Degnan hopes his remaining restaurant can make it through the winter.

“We will limp along here at Soca for as long as we can,” he said. He hopes to eventually hang an open sign on the door of Koan, as well.