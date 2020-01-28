Live Now
Trooper involved in shooting on I-95 in Robeson Co. during safety inspection

North Carolina
ROBESON CO., NC (WBTW) – A state trooper was involved in a shooting in Robeson County on I-95 during a safety inspection of a commercial vehicle.

At about 5:11 p.m. on Monday, the North Carolina state trooper was conducting a roadside safety inspection, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

During the course of the safety inspection of a commercial motor vehicle, the trooper was approached by an uninvolved armed person. 

The trooper discharged his firearm after his verbal commands toward the armed individual to stop were ignored, according to the NCDPS.

The armed individual was injured as a result of the shooting and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. 

The trooper and suspect’s names are not being released at this time. 

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation at the request of SHP. 

The trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation, which is agency protocol in any officer-involved shooting.

