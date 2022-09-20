RALEIGH, N.C. – The State Bureau of Investigation is overseeing the investigation into a shooting that involved a trooper with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

According to a press release from the NC Department of Public Safety, on Tuesday, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the State Highway Patrol was notified of multiple hit-and-run traffic collisions occurring between McDowell and Burke Counties and a subsequent related armed kidnapping on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 114. It was reported that the involved individual was occupying the truck bed of the kidnapped victim’s vehicle traveling on I-40 eastbound.

A sergeant with the State Highway Patrol arrived in the area locating the involved vehicle which had pulled to the shoulder of the roadway. The member encountered the suspect, a female located in the bed of the truck. The suspect fired shots at the member, and he returned fire striking the suspect. Once the scene was secured, authorities began life-saving procedures until emergency personnel arrived. Emergency personnel transported the suspect from the scene, and she is listed in stable condition. The involved member was not injured.

Authorities are continuing to make attempts to positively identify the involved person. Sergeant Aaron Johnson is identified as the involved member and is a 19-year veteran stationed in Troop F, District 1 (Burke County). Johnson has been placed on administrative duty, which is agency protocol in any member-involved shooting.

Charges are forthcoming.