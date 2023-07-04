RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC State Highway Patrol reports a trooper shot and killed a person who fired on him while he was attempting to provide assistance.

Chris Knox with the NC Department of Public Safety reports a preliminary investigation revealed that on Monday at approximately 7:35 p.m., Trooper Jeffrey L. Dunlap was shot while assisting a stranded motorist on I-26 westbound near the 33-mile marker. in Buncombe County. The motorist produced a gun and fired, striking Dunlap in the chest.

A round was stopped by the trooper’s ballistic vest. Dunlap retired fire, killing the suspect.

Dunlap is a thirteen-year veteran assigned to Buncombe County. He was transported to a local hospital for observation and has since been released. The suspect was later identified as Wesley Scott Taylor, 57, of Leicester, NC.

Officials said Dunlap will be placed on administrative duty during the investigation into the shooting. The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.