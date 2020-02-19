Truck carrying 41 cattle overturns, killing some of the cows

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A truck that was carrying 41 cattle has crashed on a North Carolina highway, and at least some of the animals on board have died.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports that the crash occurred about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 40.
State police said that the driver of the truck veered off the highway, and his rig overturned. The unidentified driver suffered minor injuries.
Officials from the Winston-Salem Fire Department said that some of the cattle were killed. Crews worked to remove the cows from the trailer.
The crash remains under investigation.