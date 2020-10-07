Trump Administration invests $4.2 million in distance learning, telemedicine infrastructure in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCT) U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $4.2 million in grants to help rural residents gain access to health care and educational opportunities.

These investments will benefit more than 741,000 rural residents in North Carolina.

“Increasing access to telemedicine and distance learning is critical to building healthier and more resilient rural communities,” said Secretary Sonny Perdue. “Paired with our monumental effort to expand high-speed broadband access in rural America, these investments will help rural health care centers and education institutions reach more rural residents with essential services and opportunities. Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities because when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”