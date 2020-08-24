Trump Administration invests $400,000 in rural community facilities in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The "¡Recuerda las 3Ms!” (Know your 3Ms) campaign is being launched by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) as part of a larger public outreach campaign designed to reach historically marginalized populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

This campaign, which will run in parallel with the “Know Your 3Ws!” English-language campaign, is designed to increase awareness of preventative measures for Spanish-speaking North Carolinians.

The 3Ms campaign, originating in Spanish and created by native Spanish speakers, is an authentic and memorable interpretation of the three key steps to prevention, known in English as: Wear. Wait. Wash.

NCDHHS is asking people to practice “las 3Ms” to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our communities by lowering the risk of exposure to COVID-19.