Trump Administration invests $400,000 in rural community facilities in N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $400 thousand to improve critical community facilities to benefit 8,400 rural residents in North Carolina.

“Graham County is set for growth as a community,” said USDA Rural Development State Director in North Carolina Robert Hosford. “This much needed updated equipment to serve their growing community and this investment from the Trump Administration will help enable this growth.”

