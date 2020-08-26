Trump Administration invests $41,000 in Rural Business Development Grants in Rural N.C.

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCT) The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $41,000 to study future development in Four Oaks in rural North Carolina.

“This grant will help facilitate Four Oaks effectively handle the steady growth the town is experiencing,” said USDA Rural Development North Carolina State Director Robert Hosford. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural North Carolina in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

