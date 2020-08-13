Trump administration invests $60 million to improve rural electric infrastructure in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $60 million to build and improve critical electric infrastructure that will benefit more than 32,500 rural residents and commercial customers in North Carolina.

“This project will benefit the people of rural North Carolina by improving the electrical service delivered to their homes and bringing jobs to the rural part of our state,” USDA Rural Development State Director for North Carolina Robert Hosford. “The Trump administration continues to deliver improvements to the rural residents of North Carolina.”

USDA is investing in one project in North Carolina through the Electric Loan Program.



Piedmont Electric Membership Corporation in Hillsborough, N.C., is receiving a $60 million loan to connect 2,171 consumers and build and improve 199 miles of line.

This loan includes $6,714,449 in smart grid technologies. Piedmont serves approximately 32,500 members through 3,500 miles of line across seven counties in the north-central part of North Carolina.

USDA is investing in 10 projects nationwide through the Electric Loan Program.

This funding will help build and improve electric reliability and resilience in rural areas in Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The loans include $80 million for investments in smart grid technology, which uses digital communications to detect and react to local changes in electricity usage.

“These investments will improve electric service by connecting more consumers, building and improving lines, and modernizing power grids in rural communities,” USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”



USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.

For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.