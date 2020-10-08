Trump Administration invests in Community Facility Disaster Grants in rural N.C.

(WNCT) The Trump Administration is investing in Community Facility Disaster Grants in rural North Carolina.

The Trump Administration announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $350,000 to construct and outfit a library in Farmville.

Farmville will use the grant to construct a library and purchase storage caddies, carts, computers, book tables, chairs, desks, printers, and shelving systems.

The administration is also investing $1 million to assist in the rebuilding of Trenton in the wake of hurricanes.

Trenton will use the grants to resurface the streets, rebuild the town’s fire department, purchase a fire truck, and vital life-saving equipment for the town of 287.

Ayden will use a $200,000 grant to purchase a new vacuum truck.