Trump administration invests more than $2 million in high-speed broadband in rural North Carolina

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture is investing more than $2 million to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved rural areas in North Carolina.

This investment is part of the $100 million Congress allocated to the ReConnect Program through the CARES Act.

“The need for rural broadband has never been more apparent than it is now – as our nation manages the coronavirus national emergency. Access to telehealth services, remote learning for school children, and remote business operations all require access to broadband,” said U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. “I am so proud of our rural communities who have been working day in and day out, just like they always do, producing the food and fiber America depends on. We need them more than ever during these trying times, and expanding access to this critical infrastructure will help ensure rural America prospers for years to come.”

In rural North Carolina, Randolph Telephone Membership Corporation will use a $2.3 million grant to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) network to connect 3,333 people, 17 farms, 26 businesses and nine educational facilities to high-speed broadband internet in Moore County.